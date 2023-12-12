One hundred years of Inner Wheel was celebrated with a coffee afternoon in Tywyn on Thursday.
Residents and visitors at Abbeyfield all enjoyed the occasion on 7 December.
Mince pies were a staple of the celebration (Picture supplied)
There was a brilliant celebration display of mince pies with attendees invited to tuck in and lucky prize winners took home festive Christmas hampers.
