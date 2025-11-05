A Meirionnydd school has been chosen as one of the Co-op’s community causes and will receive funds every time its supporters shop.
Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn is now a registered community cause people can raise funds for simply by shopping.
A school spokesperson said: “Selecting the Tywyn school as your chosen cause means a portion of your spend will go towards a goal that means so much to us - building an outdoor gym for our pupils!”
The school would like to build an outdoor gym for a number of reasons, as the spokesperson explained.
“We believe in creating opportunities for our children to thrive — physically, mentally, and emotionally. Outdoor exercise promotes physical fitness, mental well-being, a connection with nature, increased focus and self-esteem,” they said.
“This gym will be a safe, healthy space where learners can move, play, and grow — and we need your support to make it happen!”
To help the school realise its dream, download the Co-op App, become a member. Visit https://www.coop.co.uk/coop-app?is_retargeting=true…, enter the school’s ID, 94997 and add them as your cause.
“Please share this with your friends, family, and community,” the spokesperson added.
“The more people who choose us, the closer we get to making this dream a reality!
“Thank you for standing with us and investing in the well-being of our young people.”
