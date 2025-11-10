Police are appealing for help to identify these men, following reported thefts in Dolgellau and Tywyn.
North Wales Police Gwynedd South shared their appeal on social media with three photographs of the men they want to identify.
The appeal post reads: “Do you recognise these men?
“We are hoping to identify them as part of our investigations into two reported thefts in Dolgellau and Tywyn.
“Both incidents were reported to have happened at Coop stores in Dolgellau and Tywyn on Monday, 3 November.
“Anyone with information to help identify these men are asked to contact officers on 101, or via the website, quoting reference number 25000902080 (https://orlo.uk/hxXoo).
“Alternatively, you can anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers here at https://orlo.uk/HxxhM.”
