Tywyn Inner Wheel women have been learning about the origins of the Llangollen International Eisteddfod.
The ladies of the Inner Wheel group heard all about this at their September meeting at Talyllyn Railway Tywyn.
After a lovely dinner in the railway restaurant, they were entertained by guest speaker, Gethin Davies, accompanied by his wife Eulanwy, a past District Chairman of Inner Wheel.
Gethin told the group how the first Llangollen International Eisteddfod came into being in 1947.
“His talk was both informative and full of anecdotes which was very interesting,” an Inner Wheel spokesperson said.
Jackie and Eddie won the £10 draw for August and September and Diana and Meg won the raffles.