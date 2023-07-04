Tywyn Inner Wheel members held a very successful strawberry tea at Abbeyfield on Thursday, 29 June.
The weather was glorious and perfect for enjoying strawberries and cream, scones with strawberry jam and cream and meringues, washed down with unlimited cups of tea.
There was a raffle after tea and many guests went home with prizes. A good time was had by all.
President Chris thanked Spar Tywyn, Co-op Tywyn and Brian Cartwright for their donations of strawberries and cream.
All proceeds from the event have been split between the Friends of Abbeyfield and Inner Wheel charities.
After the strawberry team had come to a close, Tywyn Inner Wheel president Chris handed over her chain of office to Sian Bell, the incoming president.
