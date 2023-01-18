Tywyn Inner Wheel have started the new year with a decision to make donations to three local good causes.
The group held their January meeting at the Dovey Inn, Aberdyfi where president Chris opened the meeting with a minute’s silence in memory of member Kath Furneaux, who sadly passed away just before Christmas.
Chris wished everyone a Happy New Year and welcomed Julia and Maddy as visitors to the meeting.
Inner Wheel Day was on 10 January and some of the members took part in a Zoom meeting with other clubs in their district.
It was decided to send donations to the following: Tŷ Gobaith in north Wales, £200; Marie Curie in remembrance of Kath Furneaux, £200; Tywyn Guides, £270.
The members all enjoyed their meal and good company after the meeting.
They all sang Happy Birthday to Win Bottrill who was turning 97 the following day.
Jackie won the £10 draw and Mair won the raffle.
