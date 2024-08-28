Students and teachers at Totaleigh Music in Tywyn are celebrating recent exam success.

Associated Board examinations were held at Ysgol Y Moelwyn in Blaenau Ffestiniog and five students, along with their tutor, Leigh Matthews, travelled there to take their instrumental exams.

An examiner from Rockschool then visited Tywyn, where Totaleigh Music hosted exams for 16 entries.

Totaleigh Music Director Leigh Matthews said: “I would like to express my thanks to the examiners from both nationally recognised examination boards for making students feel at ease on their exam days.

“Thanks also to teachers Connor Newdick, Holly Morris, Sue Griffith and Bob Pountney, for their hard work and, of course a, huge congratulations to all the wonderful music students.

“Twenty-one entries across two examination boards and everyone passed with flying colours!”

Congratulations to:

Daisy Moss ABRSM Grade 1 Classical Piano

Polly Richards & Ameilia Wyre ABRSM Grade 1 Classical Guitar

Zoe Murfin ABRSM Grade 3 Classical Guitar

Sue Griffith ABRSM Grade 4 Flute

Elza Racika Debut Grade Classical Violin

Evie Hodges, Molly Hodges, Jessie Lovett, Lola Richards & Sara Williams Rockschool Grade 1 Ukulele

Molly Hodges, Katie Collinswood, Kian Bryan, Amelia Wyre & Ruby Pierce Rockschool Grade 1 Vocals

Violet Demaine & Isaac Roberts Grade 1 Acoustic Guitar

Jac Jones Grade 2 Vocals

Sue Griffith Grade 3 Vocals

Anne-Sophie Tronet Grade 3 Trumpet