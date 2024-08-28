Students and teachers at Totaleigh Music in Tywyn are celebrating recent exam success.
Associated Board examinations were held at Ysgol Y Moelwyn in Blaenau Ffestiniog and five students, along with their tutor, Leigh Matthews, travelled there to take their instrumental exams.
An examiner from Rockschool then visited Tywyn, where Totaleigh Music hosted exams for 16 entries.
Totaleigh Music Director Leigh Matthews said: “I would like to express my thanks to the examiners from both nationally recognised examination boards for making students feel at ease on their exam days.
“Thanks also to teachers Connor Newdick, Holly Morris, Sue Griffith and Bob Pountney, for their hard work and, of course a, huge congratulations to all the wonderful music students.
“Twenty-one entries across two examination boards and everyone passed with flying colours!”
Congratulations to:
Daisy Moss ABRSM Grade 1 Classical Piano
Polly Richards & Ameilia Wyre ABRSM Grade 1 Classical Guitar
Zoe Murfin ABRSM Grade 3 Classical Guitar
Sue Griffith ABRSM Grade 4 Flute
Elza Racika Debut Grade Classical Violin
Evie Hodges, Molly Hodges, Jessie Lovett, Lola Richards & Sara Williams Rockschool Grade 1 Ukulele
Molly Hodges, Katie Collinswood, Kian Bryan, Amelia Wyre & Ruby Pierce Rockschool Grade 1 Vocals
Violet Demaine & Isaac Roberts Grade 1 Acoustic Guitar
Jac Jones Grade 2 Vocals
Sue Griffith Grade 3 Vocals
Anne-Sophie Tronet Grade 3 Trumpet