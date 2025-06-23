Tywyn Inner Wheel held its annual strawberry tea at Abbeyfield Seniors' Residential Home on Wednesday, 18 June.
For just £5, guests and residents enjoyed strawberries and cream with meringues, and scones with strawberry jam and cream and tea or coffee.
A total of £295 was taken, which was possible thanks to the great generosity of sponsors Tywyn Co-op who provided the strawberries, A.F Blakemore (Spar), who provided a £40 voucher for food items, and Cadfan News who gave the paper plates and serviettes. Without such constant generosity we would not be able to make so many charitable donations.
Pictured are Tywyn Inner Wheel ladies ready for action and a surprise visitor at the tea, Tywyn's founder Inner Wheel Secretary, June Davies, on holiday from Australia where she has lived for over 20 years. She is pictured with the current secretary, Mair Worsey.
