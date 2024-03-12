Staff and pupils have celebrated the arrival of Doddie Weir’s cycle team at Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn.
The fundraising challenge for Motor Neurone Disease sees the team cycling from Scotland to Rome, aiming to raise £1 million.
The team members, who visited the six nations stadiums on the way, are representing not only players affected by MND in the rugby but across all sports, along with friends and families affect by this ravaging disease.
The My Name’s Doddie Foundation has made huge progress in recent years searching for a cure for MND, relying heavily on fundraising efforts.
Tywyn school youth worker Jo Edwards arranged for pupils to take part in a cycle event at school giving them the an opportunity to cycle 1 to 5 kilometres and meet the team upon their arrival.
Members explained the reasons for the challenge and why it means so much to them and others who have fundraised.
The pupils raised £70 and donated that to Doddie’s Grand Slam via Jo’s father Dave who took part in this epic cycle ride.
“Special thanks to Jo for organising, to all pupils for their efforts in the cycling event and to Byw'n Iach Leisure Centre, Tywyn for loaning the bikes for the event,” a school spokesperson said.