Tywyn fair starts tomorrow (Friday) and runs for three days.
If you are looking for somewhere fun to take all the family this Easter holiday, then Tywyn looks like the place to be this weekend.
Tywyn Fair will take place on the promenade this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Open daily from 1pm, the Tywyn Fair runs from 5-7 April.
Tywyn Light Fest takes place on Saturday, 6 April on the promenade.
There will be a light and lantern parade, panic circus, live music, fairground, hot food and a licensed bar.
Tiffany Kendall, secretary of Tywyn Events Organisation, said: “Tywyn Events are excited to have our Tywyn light fest event back for its second year on Saturday, 6 April 2pm-11 pm.
“We are starting off the day with a children's circus entertainer, followed by some brilliant bands for the rest of the day going into the evening where our light and lantern parade will take place along the main promenade.
“Everyone is invited to join in by attending one of our lantern making workshops in the week leading to the event or by even wrapping some left over Christmas lights around prams, scooters and even mobility aids.
“After the parade we will have our headlining band The Totaleigh music Experience who will make their debut performance at this event.
“Along side all of the entertainment there is also side stalls selling gifts and sweet treats, a licensed bar, hot food stalls and of course a full funfair which is open from April 4th to April 7th. All of our events are free to the public and cater for all ages.”