Professor Edmund Burke, Vice-Chancellor, Bangor University said: “Graduation ceremonies are an opportunity to come together to celebrate the success of each and every Bangor student. As well as celebrating each student’s journey to being awarded their degree, awarding Honorary Degrees allows us to show our appreciation for the impact made by individuals across public service, in the world of literature and music, in business, sport or science. Our students’ stories, and the stories of the individuals we will honour this year, have the power to inspire us all.”