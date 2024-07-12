Bangor University has presented honorary degrees to 10 individuals, including Tywyn writer Manon Steffan Ros.
Also honoured are former sub-postmasters Sir Alan Bates and Noel Thomas, musician and composer Linda Gittins MBE, Marine Biologist Joan Edwards OBE, Paralympic Swimmer Mark Williams PLY, Dr Susan Chomba, Director, Vital Landscapes, Africa, Professor E Wynne Jones OBE, former Principal and Chief Executive of Harper Adams University College, Professor John Phillip Sumpter OBE, and Carl Foulkes QPM all received the honours.
Bangor alumna Linda Gittins MBE co-founded Cwmni Theatr Maldwyn.
Receiving the honorary degree for her contribution to Welsh Culture, Language, Music, and the Arts, she said: “I feel immensely privileged to be standing here today to receive this honorary degree, which I accept with a deep sense of gratitude and sincere humility.
“This university will always hold a special place in my heart, and I look back on the three years I spent in the Music Department under the leadership of Professor William Mathias as some of the happiest of my life.”
Novelist, playwright, scriptwriter and musician, Manon Steffan Ros, who was born and brought up in Rhiwlas, outside Bangor, and lives in Tywyn, holds a significant role in the Welsh Language literary sphere.
Last year she received the Yoto Carnegie Medal for ‘The Blue Book of Nebo.’ This is a translation by Manon of her novel, Llyfr Glas Nebo, which won the Prose Medal at the 2018 National Eisteddfod and three Wales Book of the Year Awards.
Manon received her Honorary Degree for her contribution to Welsh Culture, Language, Music, and the Arts during the University’s week-long degree ceremonies.
Taking inspiration from the university’s founders, on receiving the honour, Manon's advice to the other graduates was to always work for the good of humanity, and for the good of people whom they might never meet.
Manon will also receive an honorary fellowships from Aberystwyth University.
Professor Edmund Burke, Vice-Chancellor, Bangor University said: “Graduation ceremonies are an opportunity to come together to celebrate the success of each and every Bangor student. As well as celebrating each student’s journey to being awarded their degree, awarding Honorary Degrees allows us to show our appreciation for the impact made by individuals across public service, in the world of literature and music, in business, sport or science. Our students’ stories, and the stories of the individuals we will honour this year, have the power to inspire us all.”