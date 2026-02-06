A man from Tywyn has been honoured by the King.
Colonel Jeremy Pattinson has been awarded an OBE in the New Year’s Honours List in recognition of his outstanding service.
Colonel Pattinson is the grandson of Harry and Shirley Bray, who are extremely proud of all that he has achieved. His early education began at Ysgol Penybryn and Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn, before he went on to study at Welbeck Defence Sixth Form College.
He later earned his degree at Cranfield University, Shrivenham, and completed his officer training at The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, marking the beginning of a distinguished military career.
This honour reflects not only Colonel Pattinson’s dedication and professionalism, but also serves as a source of pride for his family and local community.
