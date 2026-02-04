Work is due to start this month reprofiling the beach of a Cardigan Bay village that was once tipped to be ‘lost to the sea’.
Natural Resources Wales says it will begin essential shingle reprofiling works on Fairbourne beach in early February as part of its ongoing programme to manage flood risk and maintain the village’s coastal defences.
This work repeats similar activity carried out in July 2020 and is designed to support the long‑term stability of the shingle ridge, which plays a key role in protecting the community from the sea.
NRW said: “Contractors will arrive on site during the first week of February. A temporary site compound will be set up in the car park next to the public conveniences off Penrhyn Drive South for the duration of the project.
“The scheme involves moving shingle from the northern end of the beach to areas in the south where the natural material has become depleted or eroded. This reprofiling helps restore the beach to the shape needed to absorb wave energy and reduce the risk of overtopping during storm conditions. All works are expected to be completed by 20 March 2026.
“Throughout the project, the beach will remain open and accessible to residents and visitors. However, some temporary restrictions may be needed at certain times to ensure public safety when large machinery is being used. NRW and its contractor will work to minimise disruption and maintain safe access wherever possible.
“The programme forms part of NRW’s wider commitment to managing flood risk in Fairbourne and along the coastline more broadly.
“Regular reprofiling is an important part of maintaining the effectiveness of the shingle ridge and supporting the ongoing protection it provides to homes, infrastructure and the local community.”
Keith Ivens, Operations Manager for Flood and Water Management at Natural Resources Wales, added: “Maintaining Fairbourne’s coastal defences is a priority for NRW, and these works play an important role in managing flood risk for the village.
“Reprofiling the shingle ridge helps ensure the beach continues to offer effective protection during periods of severe weather.
“We understand that any activity on the beach can be disruptive, and we want to thank the community for their patience while our contractor carries out this essential work.”
Fairbourne residents were tipped to become the first ‘climate refugees’ back in 2013 when it was announced that flood defences would not be maintained.
A plan of ‘managed retreat’ was proposed where the village and surrounding area would be ‘decommissioned’ by 2054.
Villagers vehemently fought back against the plan.
But now authorities including Gwynedd Council appear to be rowing back on the idea, with correspondence suggesting officials are ready to ditch previous commitments to ‘decommissioning’ - a strategy for which has never been clearly articulated - and the 2054 ‘doomsday’ deadline.
The Fairbourne Partnership has been set up which draws upon expertise and knowledge from a wide range of groups and organisations; including Arthog Community Council, various departments at Cyngor Gwynedd, Natural Resource Wales, Public Health Wales, Welsh Government, North Wales Regional Emergency Planning Group, the Emergency Services and Welsh Water.
