Powys councillors are again calling for windfarm developments to be put on hold in the county while the new Plaid Cymru Welsh Government develops a new national energy strategy.
A cross-party motion calling on the government to live up to manifesto pledges was placed in front of councillors at a council meeting on 9 July.
It is the second time a motion calling for a pause on development has been agreed by the council during the past year.
Cllr Jonathan Wilkinson, who proposed the motion, said: “This is not the first motion I’ve put to council relating to the impact of proposed wind farms on Powys, it’s an indication of the serious threat to our landscape, businesses and way of life that we’re having to consider this again.
“There are many wind farms applications waiting in the wings, I believe approximately 26 for Powys alone and these together with the associated infrastructure particularly the steel pylons would perversely damage the environment rather than enhance it.
“We have a new Welsh Government who have a chance to refresh energy policy and make it fit for purpose.”
The motion was seconded by Cllr Glyn Preston, who said: “Neither of these motions are about being anti renewable in any way, but simply the concerns we have about the way onshore is being done to us in Powys.”
Cllr Jeremy Brignell-Thorp said: “I would be in favour of putting more of our turbines offshore, but we must be honest with the electorate as this will result in higher electricity bills as it’s more expensive than onshore generation.
“If we don’t start responding more urgently to the climate emergency the effect on our landscape will be far more devastating than looking at wind turbines.”
Councillors also mulled over the wording of the motion.
Council leader Cllr Jake Berriman wanted to change the phrase “moratorium on new wind farm” to “moratorium on major wind farms.”
Planning development team manager Gemma James was brought in to provide advice and explained that using the phrase “significant infrastructure project” (SIP) in the motion would be best as it covers proposals for projects over 15 MW.
SIP is the new term being used by Welsh Government planners which replaces the developments of national significance (DNS) terminology – although all DNS applications in the system will be processed under that legislation.
A vote on the amendment saw 38 councillors vote in favour, nine against and three abstain – and this became the “substantive” motion before councillors.
Cllr Wilkinson was asked if he agreed to the wording changes to the motion.
He said that he was happy to accept the changes but thought it “unnecessarily complicated” the motion.
Cllr Wilkinson said: “I’m pleased with and support, and the critical thing is urgency.
“Windfarm developers realise that the political mood is changing and will be pushing very hard to try and rush applications through.”
Eventually a vote on the motion was held which saw 48 councillors vote in favour, one against and one abstain.
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