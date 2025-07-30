Tywyn’s Susan Griffiths says the town “is fast becoming the music centre of west Wales”.
Susan came to this opinion after seeing a post on social media in 2019, about Leigh Matthews offering instrumental tuition to the people of Tywyn and the surrounding areas.
Her husband’s banjo had been a “decorative piece” in the lounge for several years.
“Keith wanted to play, but without instruction and guidance struggled to progress,” said Susan.
“When I saw the post, I booked a course of lessons for his birthday.”
Leigh, former Head of Music at Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn, wanted to establish a music school in the area. Experience gained working away as Director of Performing Arts at two large academy schools in Wiltshire proved invaluable and she set to work making that dream happen. Today Totaleigh Music has over 200 students, with more enquiries for lessons daily. Student range from 4-92 years.
Susan was inspired to enrol.
“I played violin when I was younger and had been a member of Leeds Intermediate Schools Orchestra. I started refresher lessons with Leigh and then with a professional violin teacher online Leigh put me in touch with.
“Over the next couple of years Leigh’s love of music rubbed off on me and I gradually became a multi-instrumentalist; each instrument giving me a different challenge and feeling for music. I am now proud to be one of the growing team of teachers providing lessons.
“With the music scene growing in the area, several students have taken part in local open mic sessions and community music making events giving them the experience of performing in a supportive environment.
“Music is made to share and Totaleigh Music students and teachers provide music for local events such as Tywyn Live, Tywyn Festival of Lights, The Christmas Lights Switch On, Aberdyfi Food Festival and Tallylyn Railway events, as well as attending local residential homes to share music with residents and staff.
The team of teachers have formed a band called The Totaleigh Music Experience, hosting fundraising gigs for worthwhile causes and charities. Susan has formed the Totaleigh Music String Trio.
With more events planned, Totaleigh Music will continue to entertain and provide opportunities for students to perform and share their achievements and love of music.
“I am excited to see where it takes us,” said Susan.
