Hywel Dda University Health Board is urging young people and families across west Wales to check their Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccination status and book an appointment at your GP practice or a local clinic over the summer.
This call to action follows the recent death of a child in England and a significant increase in measles cases across Europe.
To support increased uptake, local vaccination clinics across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire are offering appointments throughout August.
Anyone who is unsure of their vaccination status or knows they’ve missed a dose is encouraged to come forward.
Appointments can be booked by calling the health board on 0300 303 8322 option 1 or by emailing [email protected].
