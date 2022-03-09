UK Government urged to take up airline offer and welcome refugees

Ceredigion MP Ben Lake has called for the UK Government sanctions on Russia to “go further”. ( Plaid Cymru )

The UK Government is being urged to welcome Ukrainian refugees to Cardiff Airport, after a Hungarian airline offered 100,000 free seats to those fleeing the conflict.

On Monday, 7 March, Ceredigion MP Ben Lake spoke in the House of Commons, addressing an offer by the airline Wizz Air to support Ukraine refugees by offering them 100,000 free seats on all continental Europe flights departing from the Ukraine’s border countries - Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania.

Addressing Michael Gove MP, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Mr Lake said: “The airline Wizz Air has offered to fly Ukrainian refugees from Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary. And there are indications that Cardiff Airport could be a destination for some of these flights.

“I understand there have been initial discussions with the Welsh Government, but would the Security of State lend his support to coordinating a post-flight visa facility at Cardiff Airport so that Ukrainians fleeing the war zone could be brought to the UK quickly and safely?”

Mr Gove replied: “I’m very grateful for The Right Honourable Gentleman for raising that, and I will look closely with my colleague the Home Secretary at that proposition.

“It is important we have proper biometric checks for reasons that are well understood. But I appreciate the generosity of the offer and indeed we have been talking to the Welsh Government about how we can coordinate our efforts.”

József Váradi, Chief Executive Officer of Wizz Air, said: “Our hearts are with the Ukrainian people during this crisis. We are committed to helping as many Ukrainian refugees as possible to get to a safe place, which is why we will be offering them 100,000 free seats from the border countries and special rescue fares on all other flights.

“We have already seen great humanitarian efforts on the ground by our people across the network, and as a company we wanted to play our part in these efforts.