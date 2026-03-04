UK Government Security Minister and Aberystwyth University alumnus Dan Jarvis MBE MP has addressed students at the Department of International Politics during a visit to the university.
The Minister spoke to around 50 staff and students about the domestic and global security landscape, as well as taking part in a roundtable discussion with academics about how security policymaking is influenced by international politics, legal matters and technology innovation.
The Security Minister also toured the University’s Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences (IBERS), where he heard how it provides the UK with a national capability in crop science and plant breeding, as well as supports UK Government priorities on food security.
He was also shown how the breeding work in the National Plant Phenomics Centre produces resilient plants and crops for future climates, helping to protect them against drought, diseases and other challenges.
Finally, the Minister visited the Biorefinery at AberInnovation, an integrated pilot-scale development facility to accelerate innovation in the areas of food and drink, the circular economy and agricultural technology, where he learned of how advanced fermentation processes are being used to develop high-protein alternative foods that are less at risk of the effects of climate change and other challenges. He was also shown how the development of biochar, a clean carbon rich technology, could help provide energy security for the steel industry.
Professor Anwen Jones, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Teaching, Learning and the Student Experience, said: “We were delighted to welcome the Minister back to Aberystwyth University and for him to address students and speak to our staff about their areas of expertise relevant to his portfolio.
“The Department of International Politics is the first of its kind in the world and was founded more than 100 years ago. “Having the Minister give his insight into global events was of great value to both our students and staff.”
