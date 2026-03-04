Finally, the Minister visited the Biorefinery at AberInnovation, an integrated pilot-scale development facility to accelerate innovation in the areas of food and drink, the circular economy and agricultural technology, where he learned of how advanced fermentation processes are being used to develop high-protein alternative foods that are less at risk of the effects of climate change and other challenges. He was also shown how the development of biochar, a clean carbon rich technology, could help provide energy security for the steel industry.