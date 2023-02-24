Ukrainian refugees in Ceredigion have gathered to thank Wales for giving them sanctuary one year on from Russia’s illegal invasion which displaced them from their homes.
The Cambrian News attended an emotional gathering of tens of refugees in Aberystwyth town centre, just off Terrace Road, who wanted to mark the anniversary of the war while paying tribute to those who’ve helped them.
Those in attendance described the county and its residents - who have provided hundreds of fleeing Ukrainians with homes - as ‘supportive’ and ‘welcoming.’
Vladimir Putin’s Russian regime invaded Ukraine on 24 February last year prompting a disastrous conflict, condemned by the international community, which has displaced more than six million people.
More than 100,000 soldiers on both sides have died, it is estimated - along with nearly 10,000 civilians including 500 children.
It has left more than 40 per cent of Ukrainians reliant on humanitarian aid to survive - and caused massive economic damage while destabilising the region.
More than 6,000 refugees have settled in Wales, the Welsh Government says.
Organiser Marta Burak tearfully thanked those who attended to mark the anniversary but insisted it was not a celebration until her nation is free and autonomous.
Ms Burak, like so many others in attendance, found herself at Urdd refugee camp just outside Llangrannog after fleeing the war until she was paired with a Welsh family through the Homes for Ukraine scheme.
“I want to thank the Welsh Government and the people of Wales for the overwhelming support we’ve received,” she said.
“Today there is action, there is a stand, to commemorate the terrible invasion of Russia in Ukraine.
“We stand here to remind those who are still alive to stop the horror and war in the world.
“But there is another aim here. We don’t know all the names of those who have supported us but this gathering is a chance for us to broadcast a big thank you from the bottom of our hearts for supporting us during the hard and dark time of our lives.
“It is a strong belief in our hearts that this horror will one day it will stop – not only in Ukraine but all over the world.
“We must stop this horror, stop this violence, stop this dictator (Russian president Vladimir Putin) and his mad ideas – so that one day we will live a peaceful life in our motherland. We hope for this and pray for this.”
Soprano Khrystyna Makar, renowned across Europe, delivered a rousing rendition of the Ukrainian national anthem – flanked by other refugees, young and old.
The national anthem’s name loosely translates to ‘Ukraine’s glory has not yet perished’ and focuses on the state’s struggle for self-identity and independence.
Ms Makar lives with a host family in Tre-Taliesin near Aberystwyth with her two sons Denys and Lukian who attend Penglais School. She is hoping to resurrect her opera singing career in Wales, as the Cambrian News reported in November. She is set to sing Ukraine's national anthem at the Senedd next Wednesday (1 March).
Wolverhampton-born Ceredigion resident Oleh Krawec – raised by an Italian mother and Ukrainian father – struggled to contain his emotion as he recounted the experiences his family from war-torn Lviv have been forced to endure.
“For me the last year has been very hard,” he said. “I speak to my family regularly.
“My nieces and cousins all escaped to Italy with their young children when the war started originally until it was safe to go back.
“I was sent videos of bombs raining down one or two streets from where my niece lived. So, they struggled, it was hard, but life has to go on.
“I don’t want to think about what could happen because I know what can. Within me there is anger but there is also a willingness to want to see peace.
“But it can’t be peace at all costs. It must be a peace where people are left to their country and people can bring up their children and their families the way they want to.
“I want to see Ukraine free. I want to see it have its own culture and its own identity.”
Aberystwyth-based refugee and aspiring journalist Dzvinka Pohorilets, aged 16, spoke about how she misses her father who remained in Ukraine, near her home of Borodyanka outside Kyiv, to fight against the Russians. The village is situated near the town of Bucha - where Russia troops are suspected of carrying out horrific war crimes.
She told the Cambrian News: “This year was really difficult for me and my family.
“To not see my father for one year has been so difficult and I hope the war will end so we can have more lovely times together.
“But even in this difficult time in my life, I still feel love from everyone who has supported us.”
Penparcau Community Forum’s Jenny Jenkins – whose team has drawn praise for their fearless fundraising efforts for those displaced by the war – was also on hand to encourage donations ahead of what will be her ninth trip to Ukraine and the surrounding nations.
UK and Welsh Governments, along with many in both nations, will observe one minutes’ silence to mark the tragic invasion.
But experts say the war shows no signs of abating with Russia reportedly planning a major offensive during the anniversary week in an attempt to weaken the resolve of its smaller neighbour. It is said that Putin believed the war would bring him a swift victory rather than the protracted conflict which has done untold damage to his reputation.
Calls for peace have rung out from across Europe but those in attendance today were defiant that a solution must not come at the expense of the sovereignty of the Ukrainian people, who are supported by almost all western nations. Ukraine is uncompromising that it does not want to cede any of its territory to Russia - including the disputed Donbas region which is majority pro-Russian.
Elsewhere, to mark the anniversary, the Oriel Tŷ Meirion art gallery near Llaneddwyn will today (24 February) display aspiring artist Darya Bandurka’s work which emulates the traditional Petrykovsky painting technique of folk art that preserves the customs of decorating Ukrainian homes.
Ms Bandurka, aged 16, left her home in Dnipro and travelled to the UK with her parents, aunt and little twin sisters and are now staying with a host family.