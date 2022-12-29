UKRAINIAN students who received a scholarship to study at the University of Wales Trinity St David (UWTSD) in Lampeter have said they are “overwhelmed by the support and the welcome that they have received.”
Anastasiia Patiuk and Valeriia Piven both received a scholarship from UWTSD that enables students from Ukraine to study the postgraduate award in Global Citizenship and Sustainable Leadership.
They travelled from Kyiv to Lampeter in October.
Valeriia said: “We cannot thank the University enough for their support during this hard time, and also to the people of Lampeter. This scholarship has given us the chance to help to rebuild the future of Ukraine when we can return home.”
Before leaving Ukraine, they received support from the University to prepare for their arrival at the UK, and on campus.
Valeriia added: “Everyone has been so friendly and helpful. When we first arrived on campus, we were introduced to the different support channels that the University offered from student support to financial and also wellbeing support.”
“The UWTSD international team welcomed us with an open heart and smile and provided us with a welcome pack which contained kitchen supplies and items that made us feel totally overwhelmed. We think of them as our fairy godmothers!”
When Anastasiia first arrived at Lampeter she said she instantly felt at home.
She said: “I am originally from Olevsk, a small town in the Zhytomyz region in Ukraine that is very similar to Lampeter. Everything is calm, and the people are very nice and so supportive here. It is somewhere where you can resync your energy from home and focus.”
Although both students enjoy their time at Lampeter – Ukraine still means everything to them. Each day they watch the daily message given by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy together via social media, and often feel emotional thinking about their families at home.
“My family is happy that I have had this opportunity to further my studies in a safe environment, and at such a wonderful place. I have so much to tell them when we contact each other,” Anastasiia said.
“It is really hard being away from home, and not being able to see them and my boyfriend.”