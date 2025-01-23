University bosses have confirmed they are to move undergraduate courses away from Lampeter from September.
Protests and petitions have been organised in objection to the plans that would see humanities courses removed from Wales’ oldest university.
However, on Thursday, 23 January, University of Wales Trinity Saint David posted a statement on its website stating it has approved the movement of courses from Lampeter to Carmarthen.
Two days ago, more than 100 people protested against the plans on the steps of the Senedd in Cardiff Bay.
The statement reads: “On 11 November 2024 it was proposed that, given the diminishing numbers of students studying full-time at the Lampeter campus, the University should relocate current and future Humanities teaching and learning to its Carmarthen campus from September 2025.
“This would provide students with improved access to services that would support their university experience and, allow the Humanities discipline the opportunity to flourish in a more inter-disciplinary environment.
“Since then, the University has engaged in regular conversations with students and staff to listen to their responses to the proposal and undertaken a formal consultation with trades unions and affected staff. Discussions have also been held with external stakeholders representing local, regional and national interests.
“The engagement from students and staff has made an essential contribution to challenging and helping to further develop the original proposal.
“The University has now concluded its decision-making process and approved the proposal to relocate its Humanities provision from Lampeter to Carmarthen.
“We have worked to reduce uncertainties for staff and students by making a decision in good time to enable the transition.
“The University will now commence preparations and practical considerations, to enable a smooth transition for Humanities to begin the academic year at its new Carmarthen home in September 2025.
“The Lampeter campus is of great importance to the University. A mechanism will be established through which stakeholders can be involved in proposals for a range of economically viable, education-related activities that would bring a new, sustainable lease of life to the campus.”
