IT SEEMS as if every institution in Wales is under threat of some sort as the Labour Government in Cardiff struggles with a funding crisis of its own making, ably assisted by Westminster.
For almost 200 years, higher education has thrived in mid and west Wales - the playing fields of Lampeter university is the birthplace of rugby - though it seems as if Cardiff is more than willing now to kick that long history into touch.
The University of Wales Trinity St David’s (UWTSD) since November has detailed plans to relocate the remaining humanities courses at the Lampeter its Carmarthen campus come September.
Since then, students, alumni and others have been campaigning to reverse the proposed changes. And you should too.
This fight isn’t necessarily about the savings of some £10 million that can ben achieved by the switch. No, it is something far greater, deeper, existential almost, about this region.
As a market town, Lampeter has struggled. Just like every other small town in this nation.
It lost its train link between Aberystwyth and Carmarthen decades ago. The bus service didn’t match that, and now, those buses are but a trickle. Health services are skeletal.
Its businesses have been hit with higher rates, big rises in overhead costs, fewer shopping the main streets. And the Local Authority has withdrawn its presence from the area.
That is a scenario that could apply to any town in this region.
But at least Lampeter had its historic campus. Now, it seems as if even that is to be extinguished.
Those in academia or studying in our universities in Bangor and Aberystwyth should take note: Nothing that we know now to be true will remain so given any budgetary review. It can happen to you.
This struggle is far more than fighting to hang on to the history of learning in Wales. This fight is about drawing a line and standing up for our small towns and saying ‘enough is enough’.
Our quality of life, our uniqueness, our pride in where we live - all have been stripped away in a faceless fight to maintain balance sheets.
This madness has to end.