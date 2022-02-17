Uni recognised for LGBTQ+ inclusivity

ABERYSTWYTH University’s continued commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ staff and students has been recognised by leading charity Stonewall.

The university has been awarded a Bronze Award as part of Stonewall’s Bring Yourself To Work campaign, which highlights the importance of inclusive work environments.

The award coincides with news that the University has climbed 25 places in the charity’s Workplace Equality Index.

An early adopter of the Index, Aberystwyth is up to 104th out of more than 400 organisations featured in the 2022 edition.

Professor Neil Glasser, Pro Vice-Chancellor with responsibility for diversity and inclusion at Aberystwyth University, said: “We take great pride in the inclusive nature of our community here at Aberystwyth University and the Stonewall Bronze award is just recognition for the important policy work by colleagues that has made this possible.

“Valuing diversity in all its forms is so important and the University’s commitment to inclusion is a cornerstone of our work here.

“We now look to build on these firm foundations to strengthen our community for the benefit of everyone.”

Ruth Fowler, Chair of Aberystwyth University’s LGBT Network, said: “We are over the moon with this Bronze Award accreditation as well climbing in the index rankings once again.

“It is testament to all our staff and students who create such a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere.”