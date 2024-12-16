The Fire Brigades Union has written to fire service employers to start the process of negotiating a pay rise for the UK’s firefighters and fire control staff.
After more than a decade of real terms pay cuts under the Tories, the union is looking to the Labour government to make funding available for an above-inflation rise.
Last year’s pay settlement saw a rise of four per cent, as well as a boost to on-call firefighters’ retainers, and a minimum of six months’ paid maternity leave across the UK.
In 2022 and 2023, the threat of strike action forced rises of seven per cent and five per cent.
Unlike many other parts of the public sector, the fire and rescue service has collective bargaining, meaning that the union will sit down with employers to negotiate a pay rise.
Fire service pay is negotiated July to July.
Matt Wrack, Fire Brigades Union general secretary, said:
“Firefighters put themselves at risk around the clock to keep people safe. They protect communities from fires, floods, storms and extreme weather events.
“Under the Tories, the fire service was subjected to massive cuts. One in five firefighter jobs was lost, and real terms pay fell.
“We now look to Labour to rebuild our fire service. Restoring pay is a vital part of this, alongside national standards and investment in training and equipment.
“The new government must make the money available for a substantial above-inflation pay increase to begin the work of making up for lost ground.”