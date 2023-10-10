“The stories these veterans conveyed to the audience were remarkable, powerful and extremely moving,” he said. “From witnessing the bombing of Pembroke Dock, Llanelli, Swansea, Cardiff and Newport, to sailing towards the D-Day beaches under intense fire and seeing bodies of comrades; disposing of unexploded shells and mines on Normandy beaches and ports; code-breaking in Bletchley Park and not being able to tell your parents what you were doing; serving as the sole (DEMS) gunner aboard a merchant ship making repeated Atlantic crossings and being powerless to help fellow sailors in the sea whose ships had been sunk; repatriating prisoners form Changi Prison; walking into Hiroshima just six weeks after the atom bomb had been dropped and witnessing scenes of indescribable devastation and human misery – it was a humbling experience for all of us to be in the presence of such greatness.