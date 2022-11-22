A ground-breaking conference looking at a multi-agency response to domestic violence and modern slavery has taken place.
Agencies and organisations from police through health and social services gathered in Llandudno Junction for All for One last Wednesday. Organised by the office of the North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner, it recognises the importance of different partners coming together to challenge violence against women, domestic abuse, sexual violence, modern slavery, and human trafficking and exploitation, and looked at what is being done, and what can be done, to tackle these crucial matters.
The audience included 100 representatives from the emergency services, local councils, health and social care services, education, support groups, and the voluntary sector. Two case study sessions gave delegates first-hand insight into modern slavery and abuse, and how agencies can work as one to help victims.
All for One also saw the launch of the Modern Slavery Multi-Agency Practice Guidance for North Wales by Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales, Wayne Jones, and Anwen Huws, service manager (Safeguarding and Quality), Anglesey County Council, for professionals working with victims. It includes referral pathways to help those who have suffered, and lists what each organisation and individual’s responsibilities are.
Also on the agenda was the IRIS programme and hospital Independent Domestic Violence Advocates led by Rhian Lewis, head of operations/deputy CEO, DASU, which discussed a programme to identify and support victims of domestic violence through healthcare settings, such as GP practices and hospitals in north Wales.
Nicole Jacobs, domestic abuse commissioner for England and Wales, said: “I am delighted to see this multi-agency approach to tackle domestic abuse in north Wales.
“I really believe the best way we can support and help victims is to have a co-ordinated community response which has survivors at its core. We all have a role to play to tackle this heinous crime that blights so many lives and events like this go a long way to underpin that approach.”
Andy Dunbobbin, Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales, said: “Our vision was that this new conference would contribute in a powerful and meaningful way to highlight the work being done in communities across the area to tackle vulnerability and exploitation.
“I am sure all who attended learnt a lot from the inspiring speakers about how effective intervention works and how it can be better managed to deliver the desired outcome for victims.”
To find out more about the support available, visit the Police and Crime Commissioner’s website.