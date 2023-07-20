A large swathe of land to the south of Aberystwyth has gone on the market – with a £1.4 million price tag.
The 153.5 acre parcel of land at Tancastell sits along the southern edge of Tanybwlch beach and includes part of Allt Wen.
The land comprises of 77 acres of level cropping land together with 63 acre of sheepwalk on the southern boundary and forms part of the Tanybwlch beach abutting the cycle path and is intersected by the popular Welsh coastal path.
The sale by private treaty is jointly listed by Aled Ellis and Morgan and Davies and is described as being ‘of interest to investors, statutory bodies and conservationists in additional to those who wish to develop a commercial enterprise (subject to planning) on the Southern fringes of Aberystwyth.’
In its listing, Aled Ellis & Co Estate Agents, say: “Seldom is land offered for sale within close proximity to Aberystwyth and Tanybwlch Beach is such a glorious setting with views of the mansion , Pen Dinas and Cardigan Bay.
“77 acres is level in nature and all capable of being cropped and ideal for silage/ haymaking. The land appears highly productive and is one of the best parcels of agricultural land to be offered for sale in recent years on the early growing coastal belt.
“The 63 acres towards the Southern boundary is best described as sloping to steeply sloping in nature north facing grazing land with the most productive areas on the Eastern boundary.
Part of the land up for sale falls under the Alltwen and Traeth Tanybwlch site of special scientific interest.
Aled Ellis Estate Agents adds: “We are advised that SSSI is contained to the beach area and part of the cliff face.”
The land is offered for sale by Private Treaty with best and final offers invited on an informal tender basis by 12pm Noon 1st September 2023.