University bosses are inviting people and businesses to submit ideas for the future use of the Lampeter campus after deciding to move courses to Carmarthen.
The University of Wales Trinity Saint David has set up an online form inviting proposals for the future use of Wales' oldest university after it was decided to move humanities courses away from the town.
At a public meeting in February, it was stated there are no plans to close the campus and UWTSD says 'We recognise the significance of this site and its potential to continue serving the community in meaningful ways'.
The online consultation adds: “With this in mind, as part of the ongoing public consultation and options appraisal, we invite the submission of proposals for the future use of the campus via this form.
“We welcome creative and innovative proposals but encourage submissions that take into account financial sustainability and long-term viability. By providing a suitable level of detail, we can ensure that discussions remain constructive and lead to viable and sustainable opportunities for the campus and the wider community.
“The university will work with key stakeholders including local representatives to identify appropriate education-related activities that can bring long-term, sustainable, economic benefit to the campus and the local community.”
UWTSD intends to continue offering its conferencing and venue hire activities as well as other contracted arrangements.
There are no guarantees on future community use of the site after July however, with bosses saying: “All existing, informal, commitments for the use of its facilities by the local community will continue until the end of the summer term, after which they will have to be reviewed and considered on a case by case basis.”
The decision to move courses to Carmarthen was due to low student numbers and the campus costing £2.7m a year to run.