Strikes by Aberystwyth University staff over the next two weeks have been paused, following "significant developments" in the negotiation process.
The action planned for this week and next has been suspended. UCU members had been due to strike Tuesday-Thursday this week, and Monday-Thursday next week, but Jo Grady, UCU general secretary, said union members "have agreed to pause action across our pay and working conditions and USS pensions disputes for the next two weeks and create a period of calm".
"This means the strikes on Tuesday 21, Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 February and Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 February and Wednesday 1 and Thursday 2 March will not go ahead. All the action scheduled after these dates remains in place-this will put pressure on the employers."
She added: "Before going into details of the progress we have made, we want to make it absolutely clear that this is simply a pause. And alongside this, we will be continuing with the campaign to deliver another massive YES vote in the re-ballot.
"Like us, we know for many members there will be an issue about whether we can trust the employer or not. Let us be clear-they will fear us extending our mandate by another six months far more than they will the next two weeks of strike action.
"This, alongside the progress we have made, is why this is a win / win for the UCU and our members. We get a genuine chance at the resolving the dispute as well as giving our branches and representatives the time needed to deliver the YES vote."
Aberystwyth University UCU president, Professor John Gough, said: "UCU is hopeful that the negotiations will be successful. We are suspending our strike action for the next two weeks but we are conscious that we are not out of the woods yet. We are planning an open event on Wednesday at the University to review events. We will be looking to talk to non-members who work at AU and, especially, to students."