Undeb Bangor has elected five new sabbatical officers.
There are two presidents - one for Undeb Bangor as a whole and one for Welsh Language students – and three vice presidents, one overseeing sports groups, one managing societies and volunteering, and the last focusing on education.
The officers lead the union’s initiatives and represent students in meetings across Bangor University. They also oversee clubs, societies, volunteering projects, course reps, and the student forum, run campaigns and implement changes to enhance student experience.
After a week of intense campaigning, 24 candidates and their teams gathered at Bar Uno on 13 March at 6 pm to celebrate the announcement of the 2024/25 Sabbatical Team.
The event was live-streamed and covered on Undeb Bangor's social media platforms.
During the campaign period, candidates engaged with the student body to understand their wants/needs and encourage them to vote.
Undeb Bangor offered incentives to vote including £100 supermarkets gift cards, pizza vouchers, and toilet rolls. The total number of voters this year was 2,874 resulting in a record-breaking turnout of 21.45 per cent.
The new UMCB president is Gwion Elidir Rowlands, with president Nida Ambreen, vice president for education Rose Pugh, for sports, Hollie Korobczyc and for societies and volunteering Mya Tibbs.
Key manifesto points for the candidates this year included increasing mental health support, expanding study spaces, enhancing the promotion of clubs and societies, boosting participation in sports groups, and addressing the cost of living. These issues resonate closely with the student body. The new team start their roles on 1 July.
If you have any queries or wish to discuss anything with the Sabb team once they start their roles, please email [email protected].