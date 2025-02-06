An academic journal started by staff members at Aberystwyth University exploring the history and literature of medieval Wales has printed its last physical copy after 30 years.
Dwned, founded by Dr A. Cynfael Lake and Dr Bleddyn Huws in 1995 when they were colleagues in the Department of Welsh and Celtic Studies at Aberystwyth University, is moving from a print to a digital journal with its own dedicated website.
Although Dr Lake later moved to Swansea University's Department of Welsh, they both continued to edit the journal.
Dwned is moving from a print to a digital journal with its own dedicated website.
From now on, the journal will be led by Dr Eurig Salisbury - poet, author and lecturer in the Department of Welsh and Celtic Studies at Aberystwyth University - and Dr Gruffudd Antur, poet and research fellow at the University of Wales Centre for Advanced Welsh and Celtic Studies in Aberystwyth.
Dr Huws said: “As co-editors for almost 30 years, Cynfael and I are proud that people recognise Dwned as a journal which has made an important contribution to scholarship in the field of late medieval Welsh poetry.
“A number of incisive and progressive articles appeared between its covers, and we would like to thank the contributors and the subscribers for their support throughout the years.
“It is time for us as editors to hand over the reins to a younger generation of scholars and we are confident that publishing the journal on the web will attract a generation of new readers.
Dr Salisbury said: ”Dwned has been an absolute gem of a journal for anyone interested in the history and literature of medieval Wales and it is a great privilege for Gruffudd Antur and myself to co-lead the journal at the start of an exciting new chapter in its history.”