School pupils from across mid-Wales visited Aberystwyth University as part of Hay Scribblers Cymraeg 2024.
The pupils, aged between 11 and 14 years, enjoyed a day of creative and interactive workshops on Wednesday, 6 November celebrating the Welsh language with leading Welsh writers, poets and performers hosted by author, poet and script writer Anni Llŷn.
Bilingual presenter, caricaturist, author and illustrator Siôn Tomos Owen delivered a workshop exploring what worlds we can build and stories we can create for people that we see every day.
Writer, producer, and stand-up comedian Leila Navabi invited pupils to share what makes them laugh and ran a workshop looking at how to write a TV-quality comedy sketch from start to finish.
Eurig Salisbury, Lecturer in Creative Writing at Aberystwyth University’s Department of Welsh and Celtic Studies ran a creative writing session.
Scribblers Cymraeg and the English-language Scribblers Tour held earlier in the year both aim to engage and encourage the next generation in storytelling and conversation, inspiring empathy and creativity.
Now in their 13th year, the tours give pupils a chance to engage with their nearest universities and experience life on campus too.
Hay Festival Education’s Scribblers Cymraeg 2024 ran from 4 to 8 November