The winners of a major new scholarship to promote postgraduate study in mathematics, physics and computer science have been announced by Aberystwyth University.
Funded by the generosity of the late Isabel Ann Robertson who studied Physics at Aberystwyth and worked as a tutor in the Department of Computer Science, three full-time PhD scholarships have been made available annually, contributing towards tuition fees and providing an annual maintenance allowance.
The inaugural recipients, David Skelton from the Department of Physics and Trenten Roberts and Ellen Ziu, both from the Department of Computer Science, presented their work to members of Ann Robertson’s family and colleagues at an event hosted by Vice-Chancellor, Professor Jon Timmis.
Professor Jon Timmis, Vice Chancellor of Aberystwyth University said: “It was a privilege to welcome Ann’s family back to Aberystwyth to commemorate her contribution to our university and to recognise her generous bequest and how it is shaping the future of the academic careers of our PhD students and setting them on a positive course for the rest of their lives.
“As a Computer Science graduate myself, I am immensely grateful to Ann and her colleagues for creating such a positive learning environment, pushing the boundaries of computer science and setting people like me on a trajectory that has brought me back to Aber some years later.”
Maggie Robertson, Ann Robertson’s youngest daughter, and herself a former member of staff at the Department of Computer Science, said: “It is just so lovely to see three young people at the start of their academic careers.
“I think mum would have felt very privileged at being able to support them as they start out on their journey.
“She loved working for the University, not only because it was Aberystwyth and her family’s long association with the institution, but the opportunities it gave her.”