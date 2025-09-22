Crimestoppers has launched national campaign tackling the key risks students confront on and off campus.
The charity said that key issues affecting students include money mule recruitment and financial fraud; drink and vape spiking; ketamine use and its dangers; and the theft of electronics in student accommodation
Recent UK data reveals three in five students have been approached to become money mules, with fraud cases among under 21s up 78 per cent.
Drink spiking affects 1.2 million adults annually, while ketamine use among young people has soared 231 per cent since 2013.
Acquisitive crime – especially theft of phone and laptops – is a daily risk for students, made worse by the cost-of-living crisis.
Partnering with UK universities and student unions, the Crimestoppers initiative includes dedicated resources, a “Students: stay safe” webpage, and active social media engagement.
Students are urged to look out for each other and report suspicions safely and anonymously.
Crimestoppers and its youth service, Fearless, offer reporting channels designed for students. “Your Voice, Your Power” is the heart of the campaign – students are community protectors, not passive victims.
Hayley Fry, Crimestoppers National Manager for Wales, said: “University life in Wales should be exciting and safe.
“Sadly, students face real dangers – whether it’s money mule scams, spiking, drug misuse or theft in halls.
“At Crimestoppers, we believe your voice matters.
“If you see something that worries you, speak up – 100 per cent anonymously.
“By sharing what you know, you help keep yourself, your friends, and your campus safe.
“No judgement, no pressure, just support.
“Together, let’s make student communities across Wales safer for everyone.”
