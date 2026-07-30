Humour is a universal part of everyday life, but can speaking Welsh influence what we find funny?
That’s the question academics at Aberystwyth University are investigating.
Previous research has suggested that - as well as social advantages - being bilingual can bring cognitive benefits including enhanced attention and memory.
The new study will investigate whether these potential benefits are reflected in the way bilingual people understand, appreciate and create humour.
Researchers will test whether people who speak Welsh as a first language experience and create humour differently from those whose first language is English.
The study will recruit participants from Wales who will complete a series of online tasks and answer questions.
Led by Dr Gil Greengross and Dr Hanna Binks from the university's Department of Psychology, the project will examine how language influences humour, including its use in everyday life among bilingual speakers.
Dr Binks said: “Welsh speakers regularly move between two languages, and we want to understand whether that influences how they perceive and use humour.
“This research will deepen our understanding of bilingualism whilst also highlighting the cultural significance of humour within Welsh-speaking communities.”
The research team will explore whether bilingual Welsh speakers find different jokes funny and tell them differently depending on whether they are using Welsh or English.
They will also investigate whether the cognitive flexibility associated with managing two languages is reflected in people’s ability to be funny.
Dr Greengross said: “Despite decades of research on bilingualism, very little attention has been given to how language influences our sense of humour.
“We are interested in whether switching between Welsh and English influences how people appreciate jokes, create humorous ideas and use humour in everyday situations.
“The findings could not only tell us more about the psychology of humour, but also about the wider social and cognitive benefits of living with two languages.”
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