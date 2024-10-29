Author and doctoral student, Olatunji Offeyi explored creative writing and heritage at an event on the Lampeter campus of University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD).
The Writing Heritage workshop on 29 October was one of the events run by the UWTSD Students’ Union to celebrate Black History Month.
Rhobyn Grant, Lampeter Campus President, leads the Black History Month activities at UWTSD Students’ Union.
This year’s theme is Reclaiming Narratives, which is about taking control of the stories that matter most and celebrating the voices that deserve to be heard.
Rhobyn said: “We facilitated this event to provide students with a space to explore their own heritage through writing.
“I was personally excited to connect with Tunji and have him on board to deliver the workshop.
“I think that his work is insightful and inspiring and I believe our students can learn a lot from his experiences.”
Mr Offeyi, author of Heritage Narrative, is a Nigerian-British journalist, Salzburg Global Fellow, who is in his final year of a doctoral programme at the university.
In his book, he introduces the stories of UWTSD’s diverse student body and how understanding different cultures and others can positively shape individuals’ perspective and open minds.