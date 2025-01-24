Nursing students at Aberystwyth University are learning how therapy dogs can aid patient recovery.
Working with specialists Cariad Pet Therapy, the students learn about how therapy with dogs can help those who are receiving treatment in care, hospital or at home to recover from and manage certain conditions.
Amanda Jones, Head of Healthcare Education at Aberystwyth University, said: “It’s great for our students to learn about how these animals can help patients.
“I know that some of our students have seen these therapy dogs at work in hospital while on placement.
“I’m so glad that we can demonstrate this important work and the difference it can make to people’s recovery.
"I've also seen benefits to our students' own wellbeing coming out of our work with Cariad Pet Therapy, as the calming effect of being around the animals also helps them to cope with the natural stresses that come with learning at this level."
Cariad Pet Therapy has over 100 volunteers who provide therapy dog visits to healthcare, employers, and within educational settings in Wales.
Robert Thomas from Cariad Pet Therapy added: “We are proud to be training the student nurses and feel the course offers a complimentary approach to patient and staff experience in the NHS.
“We also focus on animal welfare to ensure the sentience and emotional experience of the dogs are recognised and fulfilled.”
Bob Adams, a second year Mental Health Nursing student said: “Having Cariad Pet Therapy come in was a great experience.
“It not only helped demonstrate how varied therapeutic approaches could be, but was also great to hear from some of the people who had benefited from it.
As part of the wider work between the University and Cariad Pet Therapy, there are sessions for students who are facing anxiety or stress during assessments.