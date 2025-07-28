The University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) and Aberystwyth University have signed a partnership agreement that will see both universities supporting professional learning for schools.
The partnership will focus on delivering high-quality, professional development for schools, with a strong emphasis on curriculum design and support for learners with additional learning needs (ALN).
The agreement reflects a shared commitment to supporting schools as they navigate ongoing educational reforms.
By working together, the universities will offer clusters of schools tailored professional learning opportunities that draw on their combined research expertise and educational leadership.
Professor Elwen Evans KC, Vice-Chancellor of UWTSD, said: “This partnership harnesses our considerable strengths in research-based education while further strengthening our connections with educators.
“It is built on a shared vision for professional learning across the region, in Welsh and in English, and will enable us to support schools as they develop inclusive, innovative curricula for the benefit of learners.”
The professional learning programmes will be co-designed with schools and delivered within local clusters.
Professor Jon Timmis, Vice-Chancellor of Aberystwyth University, said: “As the new national curriculum embeds in our schools across Wales, this new collaboration will have an important role in supporting the teaching profession.
“We recognise the power and potential of working together as higher education institutions.
“This announcement builds on our existing collaborative work and focuses particularly on areas where we have complementary expertise, in Welsh and English.
“Our vision for Aberystwyth is as a university that changes lives for the better - growing knowledge, building communities and strengthening Wales.
“This new partnership fits well with that agenda.”
The professional learning model and plans are already being shared with schools and local authorities.
Further engagement is planned with a view to delivering the first curriculum design professional learning sessions to clusters of schools in the autumn term.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.