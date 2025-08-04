The University of Wales Trinity Saint David has been awarded the Advance HE Race Equality Charter (REC) Bronze Award.
The Race Equality Charter’s mission is to improve the representation, experience, progression and success of racially minoritised staff and students within higher education.
It provides a rigorous and robust framework through which institutions work to critically reflect and act on institutional and cultural barriers standing in the way of the progression and success of racially minoritised staff and students.
The Bronze Award signifies that UWTSD has built a solid foundation for addressing and eliminating racial inequalities while fostering an inclusive culture that values every member of its community.
Achieving this accreditation involved a thorough self-assessment of University's current position in order to inform the development of an action plan to guide meaningful change over the next five years.
Professor Elwen Evans, KC, Vice-Chancellor said: “The University is proud to be awarded the Bronze Equality Charter by Advance HE, which shows our commitment to building strong and inclusive communities across our campuses.
“The Charter recognises the work that we have undertaken with colleagues and students to drive meaningful change and provides a platform for further improvement.
Anne Mwangi, Head of the Race Equality Charter, said, “REC Bronze is recognition of an institution’s robust foundation for eliminating racial inequalities, developing inclusive cultures and moving from commitment to sustainable and integrated bold and ambitious action.
“Advance HE looks forward to supporting UWTSD as it progresses its action plans to advance race equality.”
