Two Aberystwyth teachers have spent the last year teaching in Patagonia and have spoken of their experiences.
Every year, language development officers help maintain the language in the Welsh speaking communities through both formal teaching and social activities.
Teachers stay in the Chubut region for 10 months, the heart of the Welsh speaking area either in Gaiman in the lower valley, or in Esquel and Trevelin at the foot of the Andes Mountains.
Currently there is still a thriving Welsh-speaking community in Patagonia where it is estimated 5,000 people still speak Welsh among 50,000 Patagonians of Welsh descent.
In July, the 160th anniversary of the first Welsh speaking community in the region was commemorated with local Eisteddfods and other celebrations.
Two teachers from Aberystwyth – Lleucu Haf and Anna ap Robert are currently part of the programme having swapped the familiar streets of west Wales for the dramatic Andes mountains and Patagonian coast, teaching Welsh to communities that have kept the language alive for 160 years.
Lleucu, a reception class teacher from Aberystwyth, is teaching younger pupils in Trevelin in the Andes region. This is her second visit to Patagonia, having previously taught in Gaiman in 2023, and she is accompanied by her seven-year-old daughter Eleanor.
Speaking about the programme, she said: "It's been a fantastic opportunity to return to Patagonia and this community which is really welcoming. It’s the best way to travel and to gain a better understanding of a history, landscape and culture. It gives us fresh eyes on our own Welsh culture.”
“I’m teaching young children near the mountains in Trevelin and Esquel, and the classes have been lovely, and a highlight is experiencing the Spanish and Welsh together, with a big curiosity and emphasis on sharing. My background in languages has come in handy, and I love being able to focus on language teaching with the young children - something that doesn't exist as a role in the primary sector back home."
Lleucu has helped prepare children for local Eisteddfods, including the recent 'Mimosa' celebration commemorating the 160th anniversary of the Welsh community arriving in Patagonia.
Eleanor participated in a Welsh folk dancing competition and did very well with her 'knock-knock' jokes, even winning a medal. She said: "What's magical about the Eisteddfods in Patagonia is seeing families dancing together, grandparents and children – it's very intergenerational and feels less competitive and ceremonial than back home.”
Lleucu has seen the cultural exchange work both ways. She said: "Young people who have learned from teachers in the Welsh Language Project over the years, have travelled to Wales and brought back fresh approaches to traditional arts. We saw a wonderful performance at Trevelin's Eisteddfod - Welsh clog dancing to a Beyoncé song. As in Wales, language learning here in Patagonia is becoming more connected to other art forms and more flexible."
The family have travelled around Patagonia, including trips to the famous town of Bariloche for Easter celebrations where they helped break a world record for the longest chocolate slab, visited Iguazu Falls, and spent time whale watching from the beaches of Puerto Madryn. Lleucu said: "Visiting the different regions of Patagonia is almost like visiting different planets - from red and rocky Mars-like landscapes to complete desert and then green, lush areas."
For Lleucu, the experience has provided opportunities outside teaching – including local media collaboration, and she has worked on a Welsh-Spanish podcast for a local radio station FM del Valle.
Lending advice for future participants, Lleucu says: "Go with an open mind and you can really get involved in the community. Remember things aren't going to be the same and always ask for help, but the people here really pull together to help at school and at home – no one seems to panic. Also, it's great to learn some Spanish before going. It’s been a real privilege to come back to Patagonia, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to part of this amazing community again.”
Meanwhile, Anna who happens to be Lleucu's aunt and is also from Aberystwyth, brings 17 years of experience in community theatre and Welsh language education to the role. For the past few months, she has been teaching young people and adults in Gaiman.
Speaking about her experience, she said: "Being in Patagonia has given me an opportunity to expand my horizons and adjust to the simpler way of life. I’ve had to be resourceful in the classroom without so much technology – we're using whiteboards and even blackboards and chalk!
"The Welsh-speaking communities are very friendly and always happy to help; they have welcomed us with open arms and have made sure that we are an important part of the community. Teaching is enjoyable and challenging at the same time. My Spanish is limited, but I am embracing the challenge and want to learn a reasonable amount by the time I return to Wales. I have travelled to Buenos Aires and made the seven-hour desert crossing to adjudicate at Eisteddfods, which are very similar to back-home.
"I have explained to the young people I’m teaching that Welsh Identity is more than a picture of the Welsh flag, wearing a daffodil or singing Calon Lân. It is a way of life, an ancient language, rich in culture. It is a minority language that needs to be protected. I'm looking forward to returning to Wales and sharing my passion for Welsh dance, music and theatre with local schools and societies, and showing them the work being done here in Patagonia."
Welsh language teachers considering applying for the Welsh Language Programme have until 8 September 2025 to apply. Successful applicants will receive £750 per month, plus free accommodation, travel, and health insurance.
The British Council Wales is currently seeking two teachers to follow in Anna and Lleucu’s footsteps.
The placement will run from February 2026 until December 2026 and applicants should have appropriate teaching qualification (Degree/TEFL etc) and have experience of working with children (nursery, primary or secondary) or adults or experience of teaching and/or willingness to learn about the course taught in Wales: Colonial Entry, Foundation, Intermediate and Advance 1 and 2.
Speaking about the programme, Ruth Cocks, Director, British Council Wales, said: "It's wonderful to hear Anna and Lleucu's experiences from Patagonia - they really capture the spirit of what this programme is all about. For almost thirty years, the Welsh Language Project has been creating these connections between our communities in Wales and Patagonia, and it's fantastic to see how participants can not only strengthen Welsh language teaching there but bring back fresh approaches to their work here in Wales.
"As we celebrate 160 years of Welsh heritage in Patagonia, we're looking for passionate Welsh teachers who are ready for an adventure and want to make a real difference to Welsh language communities on the other side of the world. It's a unique opportunity that changes lives - both for the teachers who go and the communities they work with."
To find out more about the Welsh Language Project and eligibility criteria visit: https://wales.britishcouncil.org/en/programmes/education/welsh-language-project
The Welsh Language Project continues the British Council's work, building connection, understanding and trust between people in the UK and overseas through arts, education and language teaching.
