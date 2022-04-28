Unleash your adventurous side

By Julie McNicholls Vale   |   Deputy news editor   |
Tuesday 3rd May 2022 7:30 am
@JulieCambrian
[email protected]
Share
Elise
(N/a )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Kendal Mountain Festival brings the Kendal Mountain Tour to Aberystwyth.

Alongside a selection of the world’s best adventure films, Elise Downing will take to the stage.

The evening of film and talk celebrates adventure.

With heart and humour, Elise Downing will share the thrill of taking risks and putting your trust in total strangers - and how she learnt some home truths along the way.

Elise was spending a lot of time crying on buses. She had just graduated from university had a shiny new flat, her first proper job and a budding relationship - and they were all making her utterly miserable.

Sitting at work one day, she hit upon the obvious solution - Run 5,000 miles around the coast of Britain, carrying her kit on her back!

Elise set off with absolutely no ultra-running experience, unable to read a map and having never pitched a tent alone before.

Over the 301 days that followed she developed a debilitating fear of farmyard animals, cried on a lot of beaches and saw Britain at its most wild and wonderful.

Kendal Mountain Festival is the ultimate social gathering for outdoor enthusiasts – with a world-class programme of films and talks from international adventurers taking place on the edge of the Lake District each year.

Listen to her story at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Thursday, 5 May, at 7.30pm.

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

AberystwythAberystwyth Arts Centre
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0