Unleash your adventurous side

Kendal Mountain Festival brings the Kendal Mountain Tour to Aberystwyth.

Alongside a selection of the world’s best adventure films, Elise Downing will take to the stage.

The evening of film and talk celebrates adventure.

With heart and humour, Elise Downing will share the thrill of taking risks and putting your trust in total strangers - and how she learnt some home truths along the way.

Elise was spending a lot of time crying on buses. She had just graduated from university had a shiny new flat, her first proper job and a budding relationship - and they were all making her utterly miserable.

Sitting at work one day, she hit upon the obvious solution - Run 5,000 miles around the coast of Britain, carrying her kit on her back!

Elise set off with absolutely no ultra-running experience, unable to read a map and having never pitched a tent alone before.

Over the 301 days that followed she developed a debilitating fear of farmyard animals, cried on a lot of beaches and saw Britain at its most wild and wonderful.

Kendal Mountain Festival is the ultimate social gathering for outdoor enthusiasts – with a world-class programme of films and talks from international adventurers taking place on the edge of the Lake District each year.