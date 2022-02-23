‘Unputdownable’ debut novel makes the bestseller list

A Creative Writing graduate from Aberystwyth University has topped The Sunday Times Bestseller List with her debut novel.

Just days after its release, Susan Stokes-Chapman’s Pandora became the number one bestselling hardback fiction book in the UK, toppling Richard Osman’s The Man Who Died Twice.

Born and raised in Lichfield, Staffordshire, Susan spent four years studying at Aberystwyth University, graduating with a BA in Education and English Literature and an MA in Creative Writing.

Responding to the news, Susan said: “I am absolutely blown away by the response to Pandora, and never imagined the novel would be so well received.

“To take top spot in The Sunday Times Bestseller list after only three days of publication is extraordinary, and I couldn’t be more thrilled (or overwhelmed)!

“My time at Aberystwyth’s English and Creative Writing Department has been so influential to my writing journey – the MA enhanced my love of literature, equipping me with technical and editorial skills which I’ve never forgotten, and my tutors were so supportive and friendly throughout.

“It was during my degree that I had the inspiration for my first novel, and though that story has since been shelved, I would never have learnt how to write without it. Now, to achieve success with Pandora as a result, it is simply amazing.”

Professor Richard Marggraf Turley from the Department of English and Creative Writing at Aberystwyth University said: “Susan’s fascination with the dark corners of Georgian London was already evident as an undergraduate at Aberystwyth, and her passion for the period took fire during her Creative Writing MA.

“With Pandora, she’s pulled off that enviable trick of combining meticulous historical research with a rattling good story to produce a novel that’s quite simply unputdownable!

“We’re incredibly proud of her success. She joins a long list of former students who have gone on to produce acclaimed work.”

Set in London in 1799, Pandora is a loose reinterpretation of the Greek myth Pandora’s Box, intertwined with themes of secrets and deception, love and fulfilment, fate, and hope.

The book tells the story of aspiring jewellery artist Dora Blake and her encounter with an ancient vase that her tyrannical uncle is desperately keen to keep a secret.

Liz Foley, Publishing Director at Stokes-Chapman’s publisher Harvill Secker, said: “We’re completely thrilled that Pandora has hit number one in the charts and it’s a testament to Susan’s talent, skill and hard work as a writer and her incredible imagination.

“She has a stellar career ahead of her and this is a brilliant first step.”