Up in arms again over state of Corbett Arms

CALLS are once again being made to save one of Tywyn’s most iconic buildings.

The Corbett Arms hotel is a Georgian, Grade II listed building steeped in history. Once visited by John Lennon, it has lain empty for years.

A petition set-up in 2020 by Glyn Evans calling for the council to make a compulsory purchase order for the hotel amassed 1,816 signatures. Two years later, the building remains empty.

Mike Clift would like to see hotel building return to its former glory.

“I want it to be restored,” he told the Cambrian News. “It’s a listed building and it’s important to the town. It’s for the council to take action against the owner to get something done.”

The Cambrian News understands that the building was left to someone who has since died, and it is unclear who owns, and is responsible for the property now.

Mr Clift has been in touch with the council to ask what can be done about the building, and is critical of the lack of action being taken to look after the site.

“I believe the planning enforcement investigation has been totally unacceptable. As previously described, there are definite breaches under the planning and listed building legislation - look at the state of the listed building.

“I believe there is no other alternative but to proceed with enforcement action. Also reading Best Practice Guidance 215 Notices, it clearly states that dialogue alone should not preclude pursuing enforcement action and this should be considered as not to delay the process.

“Ownership details of the premises have yet to be established for the council to be happy with serving a notice. Yet there was a legal request for information submitted to the possible owners in 2017 and 2019. There was no reply and the council did not follow up with prosecution for non-return of document. The council’s only action was visits and taking photos without a follow up of any action.

“I believe the owner/occupier who has an interest in the property has shown no willingness to undertake any works to improve the building since I made my initial complaint. If they have, no work has been undertaken. The council’s lack of action has left the building to deteriorate to such a degree it is now becoming an eyesore. How long can this continue before the building will possibly be demolished and then left for development. Quite convenient for the current person with an interest in the property. We will then have lost a historic feature in the town.”

A Gwynedd Council spokesperson said: “We share the concerns of local residents regarding the current state of the Corbett Arms and the desire to find an appropriate long term use for the building.

“There are however complexities regarding the ownership of the property which have presented difficulties in progressing this case.

“The current position is that on 20 June the council discussed possible ways forward with a Welsh Government representative. Several options were discussed and it was agreed that the council’s Building Control Service would progress matters under the provisions of the Building Act.

“We would stress that unfortunately there are no quick or easy solutions to facilitate the renovation of the property and bringing the property back into use.