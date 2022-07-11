UPDATE: Man arrested following suspicious death of woman
Forensics officers in Barmouth today
A man has been arrested following the death of a woman in Barmouth on Sunday evening.
Police received a call just before 11pm last night (Sunday) to attend to a woman “in a distressed state”. The Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust (WAST) also attended.
A spokesperson for NWP Gwynedd South said: “We received a call at 10.56pm last night (Sunday) regarding a woman in a distressed state on Marine Parade, Barmouth.
“Officers attended alongside colleagues from Welsh Ambulance Service Trust, but sadly the woman passed away.
“The death is currently being treated as suspicious, and a local man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
“Detectives are continuing investigations at the scene this morning, and the local coroner has been informed.
“Anyone who was in the Marine Parade area of Barmouth shortly before 11pm last night is asked to contact us via our live webchat facility or on 101, quoting reference B100995.”
Forensics officers remain on the scene along Marine Parade today with part of the road cordoned off and a tent erected outside on of the properties.
