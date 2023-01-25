It was a busy weekend for Borth Community Hub and the Star of the Sea in their first collaborative project, an art exhibition of the work of the Hub’s Dementia Friendly Group and Get Together Group.
Helen Williams, hub manager said: “It’s been very uplifting for our hub to work with the Star of the Sea in their very special venue.
"Thanks to all those responsible for producing some beautiful work, the Star of the Sea for hosting the event, and Dr Ian Hosker for opening the exhibition.”
