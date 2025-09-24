Urdd Gobaith Cymru is celebrating 75 years since the opening of Gwersyll Glan-llyn – the iconic residential centre near Bala that has inspired generations through unforgettable outdoor adventures.
Since its official opening in 1950, Gwersyll yr Urdd Glan-llyn has welcomed over a million visitors to its stunning lakeside location by the shores of Llyn Tegid.
Today, Glan-llyn welcomes 30,000 visitors each year, employs up to 60 staff members and plays a key role in developing the next generation of outdoor leaders by supporting apprenticeships in outdoor activities. According to the most recent report on the economic value of the Urdd, Glan-llyn contributes £3.2m to the economy of Gwynedd.
“Gwersyll yr Urdd Glan-llyn has given generations of young people the chance to enjoy outdoor activities and socialise in Welsh, including thousands of learners and new Welsh speakers – many of them experiencing the language outside the classroom for the very first time,” said Siân Lewis, Chief Executive of Urdd Gobaith Cymru.
“In recent years, with financial support from the Welsh Government, we’ve invested in upgrading Glan-llyn’s Water Activities Training Centre, and have transformed a 150-year-old building, Glan-llyn Isa’, into self-catering accommodation. Glan-llyn Isa’ meets the demand for independent accommodation away from the main site and has proved to be extremely popular.
“Glan-llyn’s appeal to children and young people is as strong as ever, and we’ll aim for another 75 years of helping thousands make memories to last a lifetime.”
In addition to upgrading buildings and facilities to the highest standard, Glan-llyn has seen significant developments through the expansion of its activities and courses.
Glan-llyn’s Director, Mair Edwards, adds: “We’re proud that our centre is inclusive and attracts visitors from all over, all year round. Our commitment to ensuring the Urdd is for everyone is evident in our provision of accessible land and water activities, and our staff enjoy sharing their passion for the outdoors with visitors of all ages and abilities.
“As well as welcoming educational groups during term time, our summer camps are extremely popular, and the Urdd’s Fund for All ensures that hundreds of children and young people who wouldn’t otherwise get a summer holiday can come here to enjoy themselves and make new friends – all through the medium of Welsh.
“While we take pride in the years gone by, we also look confidently to the future, with several exciting developments in the pipeline. In the coming years we’ll be renovating accommodation blocks, and plan to open a brand-new ten pin bowling centre and adding a sizeable extension to the dining hall.
“We continue to uphold founder Sir Ifan’s vision by providing unforgettable experiences to children and families from Wales and beyond, in Welsh.”
The first-ever Camp
Gwersyll Glan-llyn Residential Centre was officially opened in 1950 by Sir Ifan ab Owen Edwards, the Urdd’s founder. Seizing the opportunity to rent the building which had previously been under private ownership, Sir Ifan was realising his lifelong ambition of establishing a permanent and purposeful centre to welcome young people from all over the country to socialise, and experience outdoor activities through the medium of Welsh.
The Welsh word ‘Gwersyll’ translates as camp, and indeed, Gwersyll Haf Llanuwchllyn, the Urdd’s first ever camp, did involve camping. It took place in the summer of 1928, six years after the Urdd was established in 1922, and long before the official Residential Centre would open.
The first camp consisted only of boys, who slept in groups of eight in tents at Gwesty’r Bwch farm in Llanuwchllyn. Campers paid a shilling per day for meals and were required to bring a knife, fork, spoon, two plates, and a mug. Activities included visits to well-known homes in Meirionnydd, and Ifan ab Owen established one clear rule: ‘The language of the camp will be Welsh.’
The young people arrived by train, as the camp was a stone's throw from Llanuwchllyn railway station on the then busy line between Rhiwabon and Barmouth. They were then carried across the lake to the Camp on a boat called Brenin Arthur - King Arthur. Once they had arrived, they had a week to make new friends from all parts of Wales, enjoy activities on Llyn Tegid, and exploring the surrounding mountains.
After buying Glan-llyn in 1964, the Urdd developed it into a key centre for Welsh youth, hosting hundreds at camps and weekends year-round.
Gŵyl Glan-llyn Festival
To mark the milestone a special festival will take place at Glan-llyn on Saturday, 27 September. Gŵyl Glan-llyn Festival will include adventurous activities such as canoeing and a high ropes course, as well as talks about Glan-llyn’s long history. Festivities will end on a high with live performances by Welsh bands Eden and Tant. All tickets for the event have now been sold.
