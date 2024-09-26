A scheme to extend Ceredigion’s Urdd Centre swimming pool has been given the go-ahead by county planners.
The application for an extension to the existing swimming pool hall to provide accessible changing facilities along with a larger plant room was recently submitted to Ceredigion County Council, with no objections received from local community council Llangrannog.
A planning officer report, recommending approval, said the flat roof extension would also include 50 solar panels in the roof.
The application was conditionally approved.