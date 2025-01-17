Following a successful pilot weekend, the Same Day Urgent Care (SDUC) service in Cardigan is extending its opening hours and will be open every Saturday and Sunday until April.
The SDUC, based in Cardigan Integrated Care Centre (SA43 1JX) will be open on weekends between 9am - 5pm to help relieve pressures on hospital emergency departments.
The service is led by Advanced Nurse Practitioners who can assess, diagnose and treat patients who are then able to return home the same day, with a plan of care involving referrals to other services if necessary.
It is hoped the service will help relieve pressures on accident and emergency units in Bronglais, Withybush and Glangwili hospitals.
While patients (over 12 months can be seen for minor injuries, over 5 years for minor illnesses) can walk-in, those looking to attend are strongly encouraged to phone 01239 803075 first to speak to a triage nurse and arrange an appointment time to attend.
Andrew Carruthers, Chief Operating Officer at Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “Our hospitals are currently dealing with unprecedented demand, which is leading to long waits in our emergency departments.
“The Same Day Urgent Care service in Cardigan is an excellent alternative for those who need treatment over the weekend.
“Over 100 people accessed the Same Day Urgent Care service last weekend, proving it to be a valuable resource for the local community.
“I’d like to thank the service for working quickly to extend the weekend opening until April. This will provide significant support and relief to our emergency departments.”
X Ray facilities will not be available on the weekend, however practitioners are able to assess, advise and refer to main site if needed.
If you have a more urgent care need please attend an emergency department or in a medical life-threatening emergency, dial 999.