MSs are calling for urgent clarity from the UK Government on the future of new nuclear energy developments in north Wales.
Paul Davies led a debate on a committee report about nuclear energy and the Welsh economy, saying there is huge potential for the industry.
The economy committee chair said nuclear power could provide an enormous economic stimulus, with thousands of jobs and billions of pounds’ worth of investment.
Mr Davies described the UK Government’s long-awaited decision to buy the Wylfa site on Anglesey as an important step forward.
However, the former Conservative group leader said decisions on Wylfa and Trawsfynydd are urgently needed.
Mr Davies raised concerns that the UK Government's 2050 nuclear plan, which was published in January, did not mention either site.
Samuel Kurtz, the Conservative MS for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, raised the potential economic impact of small modular reactors (SMRs).
He said: “Just one SMR, for example, could provide 400 to 500 jobs while in operation, many in servicing and maintenance, plus the many jobs that would be created in construction.”
Rhun ap Iorwerth criticised the UK Government for failing to support the Hitachi Horizon project at Wylfa Newydd in his Ynys Môn constituency.
Carolyn Thomas argued vociferously against nuclear energy, saying the industry is in retreat globally and uranium reserves are expected to be depleted by the end of the century.
Ms Thomas, who represents North Wales, told the chamber that nuclear will never fill the energy gap on its own as she called for more investment in wind, wave and solar.
She added: “Investment and political will should be focused on achieving a sustainable future – and that cannot be done with nuclear.”
Responding to the April 17 debate, Jeremy Miles said the Welsh Government is broadly supportive of nuclear projects but cautioned that costs must be borne in mind.
Wales’ new economy secretary pointed out that powers over nuclear are reserved to Westminster, so the UK Government is responsible for driving new investment.
Mr Miles said Cwmni Egino, a Welsh Government-backed company, was established to progress potential new projects at Trawsfynydd.