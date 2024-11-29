A photographer has captured these stunning images of an American warplane zooming through the Mach Loop.
The world-famous spot between Corris and Dolgellau is a mecca for plane spotters, with aircrafts using the mountains for low-level flying exercises.
These F-15E Strike Eagles - based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk - were pictured pulling off high-speed manoeuvres last week.
The F-15E Strike Eagles (Sgt 'Matty' Matthews/RAF / SWNS)
The jets are from the 494th 'Panthers' fighter squadron, described as a combat-ready squadron that supports NATO operations and the United States Air Forces in Europe.
. The F-15E Strike Eagles - based in at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk (Sgt 'Matty' Matthews/RAF / SWNS)